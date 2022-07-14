PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program where you earn rewards by completing campaigns and activities

Sony has announced a loyalty program for PlayStation users called PlayStation Stars.

Launching later this year, when you become a member, you’ll earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. One of these is called the Monthly Check-In, which only requires that you play any game to receive a reward.

Other campaigns may require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or be the first player to "platinum a blockbuster title" in your local time zone.

All PlayStation Stars members will have opportunities to earn loyalty points. You can spend these in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars have the added benefit of automatically earning points for purchases on the PlayStation Store.

The program will also feature “digital collectible” rewards. These collectibles will include figurines of iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment and items that tap into Sony’s history. A new collectible will always be available to earn, and some may also be ultra-rare collectibles.

Sony says this is "just the beginning," as the program will continue to evolve over time.

The firm is currently doing some early tests before it launches in phased regional rollouts later in the year.