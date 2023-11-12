PlayStation Plus' Classics Catalogue is getting the truly memorable... Pixar's Up for PSP?

A recent rating for the PSP version of Disney Pixar's Up on PS5 and PS5 was recently spotted, seemingly suggesting it's coming to PlayStation's Classics Catalogue.

As spotted by Gematsu, the rating for the PSP game came from Taiwan's ratings board, likely confirming it as the next game coming to PlayStation's Classics Catalogue for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. And uh, it certainly is a choice to bring a game that most people reading this probably didn't realise exists, and those that do likely don't think highly of it, to a service like PlayStation Plus. Users responding to Gematsu's spotting don't seem entirely thrilled by the news of the game potentially arriving on the platform.

The Disney/Pixar Up game for PSP was rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan, suggesting it'll release as part of the Classics Catalog for PlayStation Plus members. pic.twitter.com/oNxnidsxnC — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 11, 2023

Over on Reddit, one user wrote, "All these PSP ports of things that were on PS2 and PS3 make it so so clear they rushed the 'classics' to justify a Premium slot." Back on Twitter, another simply wrote "I can't."

"Just like Toy Story 3…. They need to pick better titles," wrote another user. "It's silly adding titles like this when there's far superior versions available. What a waste." To be clear, what this particular user means by this is that there were PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii versions of the Up video game (developed by Heavy Iron Studios) that feel like they would make more sense to add to the service. The point about Toy Story 3 is in reference to the fact a similar thing happened there, where the PSP version of that game was added to the catalogue, despite the PS3 version of the game being quite positively received at the time of its release.

PlayStations new tiers of PlayStation Plus arrived last year, an obvious response to Xbox's Game Pass, though how successful the gambit has been still isn't exactly clear. Microsoft adds even its biggest games to Game Pass day one to add value to it, something Sony is a bit more hesitant to do, so we'll have to wait and see whether the latter sticks with it.