This month, PlayStation Plus members can dive into the ocean with Dave the Diver and explore mystical realms in Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Plus, more games are coming to PlayStation as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog.

If you have been eagerly waiting for Dave the Diver to arrive on Plus for PS4 and PS5, you don’t have to wait much longer, as it will arrive on April 16. This casual, single-player adventure RPG features deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night.

DAVE THE DIVER | Official Launch Trailer Explore the sea with Dave by day, and run a sushi restaurant at night.

Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole. In this ever-changing marine cavern, you will use your harpoon and other weapons to catch over 200 kinds of fish and sea creatures. You can also upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and your sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown.

But it’s not all danger and exploration, as you will interact with quirky characters and enjoy a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes. Plus, there are minigames, side quests, and multiple storylines for varied gameplay.

Another game coming to Plus on April 16 is the dodgeball-themed party game Oddballers for PS4. Developed by Game Swing and Ubisoft Mumbai, you will use brutally unfair tactics to mess with your opponents while dodging, blocking, and grabbing whatever you can to throw at opponents. You can even use the environment against them by making use of electrical fences, explosive gas tanks, or tennis ball launchers. Plus, every arena comes with its own rules and features various mini-games to keep things fresh and interesting.

You can play with up to four players in your living room, or go online and compete against five other contenders.

PS4 and PS5 owners can also give Construction Simulator a go in April, and it’s a much larger and more impressive experience than previously offered. The goal is to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing a business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape. Taking on various projects of different sizes and requirements will help increase your income allowing you to add more powerful machinery to your fleet.

Along the way, diverse clients will throw all sorts of projects your way that will test your abilities with challenges.

In the mood to take a trip across the US in a swank car? Then The Crew 2 on PS4 is the game for you. In it, you will take a high-speed tour of the country in this surprisingly complete open-world driving experience. It features access to plenty of free content, new game modes, tracks, vehicles, events, and more, enabling you to take on the motorsports scene and discover changing landscapes. There are hundreds of vehicles to choose from, and you can play with up to seven friends online.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is another game to consider playing in April. This PS4 and PS5 game was inspired by Indian mythologies such as Mahabharata and Ramayana, and by the medieval architecture of Rajasthan.

The action-adventure game has you battling ferocious demons and bosses, solving ancient puzzles, and exploring massive forts and palaces while becoming involved in a story starring siblings Raji and her younger brother Golu. The two have become separated due to demonic horde attacks, and it is up to Raji to save him and put an end to the war. On her quest, she will have to overcome the full might and cunning of the great lord of demons, Mahabalasura.

While that sounds exciting, it’s also a lovely game featuring environments drawn in the Pahari art style combined with hand-painted textures, all rendered in 3D.

Two Lego PS4 games are also available in April: The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame and Lego Marvel’s Avengers. The latter finds you joining the Lego Marvel’s Avengers team featuring characters and storylines from the critically-acclaimed films and more.

The former has you playing as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya, and Master Wu to defend the island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping, and battling foes to rank up and upgrade combat skills. Experience the film across eight action-packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo, and you can play with up to four players locally with Battle Maps.

April will also see the release of Nour: Play With Your Food and Deliver Us Mars for PS4 and PS5, along with Miasma Chronicles and Stray Blade for PS5.

On April 23, Tales of Kenzera: Zau releases for PS5. The Metroidvania stars a grieving boy named Zau determined to strike a bargain with the God of Death to bring his father back from the darkness. To do this, he sets out on an adventure into the beautiful but treacherous land of Kenzera where upon arrival, the young shaman finds the mythological land, once bursting with life, rife with lost ancestral spirits - and three mighty beings lying in wait.

To help you on your journey, you will wield cosmic powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat the restless spirits roaming the land through rhythmic combat. You will manipulate time and crystallize enemies using the power of the Moon mask or launch fiery spears with the Sun Mask.

Coming May 9 is Animal Well for PS5, a combat-free exploration Metroidvania puzzler that tasks you with exploring a surreal, forsaken labyrinth full of secrets. Featuring a non-linear, interconnected world, you will solve puzzles in over 250 rooms in whatever order you choose while relying on your wits to avoid danger.

You’ll encounter creatures both beautiful and unsettling, and have to decide what is safe and dangerous because in Animal Well, there is more to the world than what you can see. Along the way, you will collect items with multiple uses that let you manipulate your environment in meaningful ways.

There are also three PlayStation Premium Classics available this month for PS4 and PS5. The games are the original PlayStation versions of Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2: The Hidden Empire, and the super-fun MediEvil.

Enjoy your month of games.