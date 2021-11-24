Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

PlayStation sued over alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination

A former PlayStation employee alleges that she was fired "soon after" reporting gender bias at the company.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

A lawsuit has been brought against PlayStation parent company and platform owner, Sony, over alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

A former PlayStation worker filed a lawsuit on November 22, claiming Sony "wilfully violated" labour laws by "intentionally, knowingly, and/or deliberately paying women less than men for substantially equal or similar work".

The lawsuit has been brought against Sony Interactive Entertainment in California, and notes that the company "cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees". former PlayStation IT security analyst Emma Majo is suing the company for "gender discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination" (thanks, Axios).

Amongst the many issues listed in the lawsuit, Majo said that at times she had to send requests via a male intern, since requests coming from higher-level female employees would be ignored. She also claimed that she was "effectively demoted" after inquiring about promotions, and that she could "never get an answer" when asking about how to progress up the ladder within the company.

Majo also added that when it comes to promotions, there is a "separate processes for men vs women" and that "HR creates resistance when women try to get promoted".

"[Majo] alleges that her termination was caused by gender bias against females, and because of bias against those who spoke up about gender bias" concludes the lawsuit.

As a result of the lawsuit, Majo is demanding a jury trial on behalf of all female employees that have worked at Sony's California offices over the past four years. "[...] As a result of Sony's conduct... [Majo] and all nationwide class members have suffered and continue to suffer harm, including but not limited to lost earnings, lost benefits, and other financial loss, as well as humiliation, embarrassment, emotional, and physical distress, and mental anguish" reads the lawsuit.

Given the current outcry against Activision Blizzard for its alleged history of harassment, discrimination and other professional misdemeanours, Sony is going to want to respond to these allegations carefully. Especially since Jim Ryan, PlayStation boss, recently criticised ActiBlizz CEO Bobby Kotick for his "deeply concerning" response to the company's ongoing lawsuit.

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

