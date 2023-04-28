PlayStation 5 surpasses 38 million lifetime sales and shows no signs of slowing down

Sony has released its financial report for the year ending March 31, 2022 and provided some color on sales during the year's fourth quarter.

PlayStation 5 sales in 2022 were up 66% year-over-year (yoy) to the tune of 19.1 million. During Q4, sales of the console were up 215% to 6.3 million. This brings lifetime unit sales of PS5 to 38.5 million worldwide.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Sony reported ¥12 trillion ($85 billion) in total sales, which is a 16% yoy increase. For Q4 2022, sales were up 35% yoy to ¥3 trillion ($23 billion).

The Game and Network Services segment, which includes PlayStation, noted a 33% increase in yoy sales to ¥3.6 trillion ($26.5 billion). For the fourth quarter, sales were up 61% to ¥1.1 trillion ($8.1 billion) yoy.

PlayStation Plus subscribers remained constant at 47.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased by 2 million yoy to 108 million.

Sales of PS4 and PS5 software as a whole for Q4 of 2022 were an estimated 68 million units, down by 2.5 million compared to 70.5 million units sold yoy. For the fiscal year, game sales reached 264.2 million, down from 303.2 million the prior year.

Sony said irst-party titles made up 9.5 million of those units during the quarter, with digital game sales accounting for 70% of sales (a 1% yoy decrease). For the year, 43.5 million first-party games were sold compared to 43.9 million the prior year.