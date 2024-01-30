Planet Zoo roars onto consoles in March

Frontier Developments announced today that Planet Zoo: Console Edition will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next month.

Releasing on March 26, the game is available to pre-order, and doing so will earn you three exclusive animals: the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition | Announcement Trailer Planet Zoo: Console Edition - Announcement Trailer

The Console Edition of the creative management simulation comes complete with over four years of features, content, and animals from the PC game’s free updates.

Planet Zoo allows you the opportunity to nurture and learn about an array of species that think, feel, and explore the habitats you construct, customize, and manage for them.

It features the game modes Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox, and the management lets you focus on bigger and smaller details to ensure animals, staff, and guests remain happy in a world where animal welfare and conservation come first.

You can also join a connected community with console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop, with habitats, scenery, and whole zoos available to download and share.

The Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99 and comes with 16 additional animals and two additional scenarios featuring the rainforests of Southeast Asia and the wetlands. You can also pre-order the Ultimate Edition which includes all content in the Deluxe Editio, plus a Season Pass granting access to 14 future console DLC packs for £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99.

It's a really pretty game. Check out the massive wall of screenshots below and see for yourself.