Phil Spencer seems rather excited over Activision Blizzard's library of IPs

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer seems pretty excited over gaining access to some of Activision's franchises, especially those that are dormant.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Spencer seems exthusiatic over the possibilities.

“I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let’s go!” Spencer said. "King’s Quest, Guitar Hero. ... I should know this but I think they got HeXen.”

With the company's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company will eventually own the rights to many of the company's famous, and some obscure, franchises. And Spencer seems keen to work with Activision studios on what they may want to create.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want to get,” Spencer said. “I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”

Studios owned by Activision other than high profile ones such as Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Raven Software, and Sledgehammer, include Toys for Bob which developed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time before being tasked with support for Call of Duty titles. There's also Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Radical Entertainment, and Solid State.

So, just like the Bethesda deal, once the deal closes, Microsoft will have plenty of stuidos added to its already impressive pool of talent.