Penny's Big Breakaway is out right now on PC and consoles

Penny's Big Breakaway just got a release date at today's Nintendo Direct! That's right, all around the world, folks with a Nintendo Switch can jump into this slick looking 3D platformer starting today!.

While this announcement came from a Nintendo Direct, it's worth noting you can actually pick up Penny's Big Breakaway on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC, or Xbox. An announcment everyone can engage with.

The game, a Yo-yo themed indie from developer Evening Star and published by Private Division is a cute and engaging looking platformer for any of you with a soft place in your heart for the 3D games of the past. That's not to say this game looks retro - it's got a lush modern look and bursting with colour. Sound interesting? You can grab it right now for £24.99 or your regional equivilent.

Penny's Big Breakaway is Evening Star's first game, with the 19-person studio being founded in 2018. The game, announced back in 2023, grabbed the attention of folks due to a bombastic reveal trailer. Since then, it's been largely radio silence from the team... Until now.

Fun fact, the CEO of Evening Star was a producer on Spartacus Legends back during the box 360 / PS3 days. Talk about a shift in tone! Penny's Big Breakaway is available on all major platforms, so check it out now! Who doesn't love a stealth drop, especially one for a rad ooking indie like this.