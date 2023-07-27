Get a sneak peek at Payday 3 in the upcoming closed beta

Deep Silver and Starbreeze have announced a closed beta for Payday 3, and you can sign up for your chance to participate now.

The closed beta will run August 2-7 and will be available through Steam and on Xbox Series X/S.

Payday 3 - Do Time to Get Time - Teaser Trailer

In the beta, you can play as one of the original clown-masked gang members: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. Each character has their own unique skillset, so surely one will fit your gameplay style the best.

It also includes No Rest For The Wicked, a classic heist that allows you to relieve a small bank of the cash cluttering up their vault. You can choose to take things stealthily without anyone noticing how the cash evaporated or go loud and create chaos.

All difficulties will be playable, the level cap is Infamy Level 22, and Weapon Level Progression will be set at eight.

Payday 3 is set in New York, described as a living, enormous representation of the city. Set several years after the events of Payday 2, the gang has been forced out of retirement to return to a life of crime.

This time out, software giants, cryptocurrencies, mass surveillance, and the Dark Web will play a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges, and opportunities. The media will also cover the gang and its exploits.

PC users can sign up for the closed beta here, and Xbox users can sign up through the Insider Hub.

Development of Payday 3 kicked off in 2017 and releases on September 21. It will be available for PC via PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games Store, alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.