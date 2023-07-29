Path of Exile 2 is now a standalone game, closed beta announced for June 2024

Path of Exile 2, the action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, will have a closed beta in June 2024, it was announced at ExileCon 2023 this weekend.

A public beta is expected in mid-2024.

Path of Exile 2 gameplay trailer

Originally, Grinding Gear Games planned to make this an expansion to Path of Exile, despite the two behind the title, but the scope grew over the development phase. Now, it will be released as a full-fledged standalone game.

Set years after the original Path of Exile, you will return to the world of Wraeclast and seek an end to the corruption that is spreading. It will feature a brand-new campaign with six acts, 100 distinct environments, 600 monsters, and 100 bosses.

It features twelve character classes, two for every combination of Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. While each of the class variants focuses on a different playstyle, you can combine skills from many classes together to create an ideal character build. Each of the twelve character classes has its own three Ascendancy specializations, resulting in a total of 36 Ascendancy Classes to pick between.

The game will also feature 240 Skill Gems, 200 Support Gems, a Passive Skill Tree with 2,000 skills, 700 equipment base types, 100 endgame maps, boss fight, and modifiers that enable revamped versions of past leagues.

With the new entry coming, the development studio promises to continue to offer expansions for both games going forward, and all purchases will be shared between the two games.

Path of Exile 2 was announced at Grinding Gear's ExileCon in November 2019, and the plan was to have a beta for the game out by "very late 2020."

The original game was first released in 2013 for PC before coming to Xbox One in 2017 and PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Like its counterpart, Path of Exile 2 will be a free-to-play online multiplayer game with co-op for up to six players and will be available for Mac, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.