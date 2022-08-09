Pac-Man munching his way onto the silver screen with a live action movie in development

As if the news of Sonic getting a third movie wasn’t enough, it appears that Pac-Man will also be in receipt of its very own live-action movie.

Pac-Man is a video game series first conceived in 1980 by Namco, that went on to become somewhat of a social phenomenon. As a result, Pac-Man isn’t a complete stranger to the world of television and cinema, having already been privy to two series from ABC and Disney XD respectively.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a new Pac-Man project is in the works with Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios on board. The movie itself is reported to be based on Chuck Williams’ (of Lightbeam Entertainment) original idea, who was also an associate producer on 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Both Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam, with Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, and Manu Gargi producing for Wayfarer. Tracy Ryerson will also be developing.

There’s yet to be any further details of the film revealed, but with Pac-Man and a new Super Mario Bros. movie to anticipate, here’s to hoping that we’ve collectively learnt a thing or two from Sonic’s silver screen endeavours!

This isn't all for Pac-Man news as of recent, either. Later this month, Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be arriving. Re-Pac is a remaster of the PS1 classic, finally introducing Pac-Man to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Available for pre-order now, the remake will be releasing on August 26, 2022.