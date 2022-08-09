If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Chomp.

Pac-Man munching his way onto the silver screen with a live action movie in development

The original idea for the film comes from associate producer of Sonic the Hedgehog (2018).
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Pac-Man holds their thumbs up, with the traditional arcade game behind them.

As if the news of Sonic getting a third movie wasn’t enough, it appears that Pac-Man will also be in receipt of its very own live-action movie.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is coming soon! Catch the trailer here.

Pac-Man is a video game series first conceived in 1980 by Namco, that went on to become somewhat of a social phenomenon. As a result, Pac-Man isn’t a complete stranger to the world of television and cinema, having already been privy to two series from ABC and Disney XD respectively.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a new Pac-Man project is in the works with Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios on board. The movie itself is reported to be based on Chuck Williams’ (of Lightbeam Entertainment) original idea, who was also an associate producer on 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Both Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam, with Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, and Manu Gargi producing for Wayfarer. Tracy Ryerson will also be developing.

There’s yet to be any further details of the film revealed, but with Pac-Man and a new Super Mario Bros. movie to anticipate, here’s to hoping that we’ve collectively learnt a thing or two from Sonic’s silver screen endeavours!

This isn't all for Pac-Man news as of recent, either. Later this month, Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be arriving. Re-Pac is a remaster of the PS1 classic, finally introducing Pac-Man to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Available for pre-order now, the remake will be releasing on August 26, 2022.

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch