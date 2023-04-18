Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for April 19

A new Nintendo Indie World showcase has been announced today! Better yet, it's set to go live tomorrow, meaning you won't have to wait long for a fresh update on the next wave of interesting indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

This update comes via the official Nintendo Twitter account, which promises roughly 20 minutes of "reveals, announcements, and updates". There's been no official word on what specific games are going to be shown, so you'll just have to tune in live to find out.

Could we finally get a launch date trailer for Silksong? Fingers crossed!

As for when the Indie World Showcase will go live? You can expect the show to start at 9AM Pacific / 12PM Eastern / 5PM UK / 6PM Europe time.

If you're interested in predictions, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been given a rough release window of before June 2023, so we're due to get a release date or other update for the highly anticipated title around about now. Other than that, there's little clue as to other titles to expect. Personally, I'm hoping for a new Deltarune trailer, or maybe even Bomb Rush Cyberfunk! There's plenty of games out their with TBD release dates which we'd love to see pop up tomorrow.

What are you hoping for? Let us know below, as well as whether or not you are planning on tuning in live!

