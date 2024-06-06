Nightdive Studios rocks. We're big fans of how those folks are consistently bringing back overlooked bangers and classics such as Turok 3 and Star Wars: Dark Forces to modern systems, but if our eyes aren't deceiving us, one of the company's next releases couldn't have been predicted in a thousand years: that The Thing video game most people didn't play on PS2, Xbox, or PC back in the day.

Ahead of June 7-9's IGN Live event, Nightdive Studios teased from its official X account a new reveal in a not-so-subtle way.

Even without the help of more eagle-eyed gamers and fans of John Carpenter's 1982 horror masterpiece, it's not hard to arrive at the conclusion that they're indeed openly suggesting a remaster of The Thing, which was a sequel of sorts to the movie, is coming. However, they haven't made an official announcement yet, so it's not confirmed until it's fully confirmed, you know?

This release would mark yet another example of an overlooked retro game stuck in old consoles and/or without legal distribution on PC nowadays making a shiny comeback. Nightdive has traditionally excelled at going through publishers and developers' dusty drawers and rescuing cult classics before giving them nifty upgrades and releasing them across modern systems. It's the kind of preservation we'd like to see more of, and only Aspyr comes to mind as another company running that sort of operation on such a large scale and over many years.

The Thing's reception back in 2002 wasn't especially glowing, but it fell on the 'thumbs up' group of movie-to-game adaptations. Surprisingly, it moved the story forward instead of backwards, unlike the middling 2011 prequel movie, and that meant giving fans the developers' answer to the original movie's legendary and utterly ambiguous ending, which saw Kurt Russell's MacReady and Keith David's Childs as the sole survivors of the nightmare, but doubting whether each other was the titular alien monster/virus in disguise.

Besides its narrative ambitions, Computer Artworks' game was a perfectly fine third-person shooter with survival horror elements and some unique mechanics that took advantage of the movie's premise, so we're excited to see how it's been updated if Nightdive isn't toying with us. Stay tuned for a potential reveal (or lack thereof) in the coming days.