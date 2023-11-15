Netflix's stop motion Pokemon show gets a release date and a city pop icon

Pokémon Concierge, the incredibly adorable looking stop motion show announced at the start of the year, is coming to Netflix in just over a month.

Netflix shared our first full look at Pokémon Concierge yesterday in a brand new trailer, where it also confirmed we'll finally get to check the show out December 28. Possibly an odd choice of a release date for a show set on a tropical island, but maybe we'll need some of those sunny vibes this winter. This also sounds like a show for those that need something low stakes to watch over the holidays, with Netflix explaining the show by writing, "When Pokémon need a break, they head to a peaceful resort to relax, looked after by a team of Pokémon concierges."

The English voice cast has also been revealed, with Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) starring as main character and newcomer to the resort Haru, alongside Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest, Adventure Time) as Alisa, Josh Keaton (Spectacular Spider-Man) as Tyler, and Lori Alan (SpongeBob Squarepants) as Watanabe. On the Japanese voice acting front, we have Non (In This Corner of the World), Fairouz Ai (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) Eita Okuno (Yell), and Yoshiko Takemura (Resident Evil: Village) as Haru, Alisa, Tyler, and Watanabe respectively.

Excitingly, the show's main theme is a brand new track from city pop icon Mariya Takeuchi, best known for the anthem that is Plastic Love. This new track is called "Have a Good Time Here," which you can hear in the trailer above, which Netflix describes as celebrating "the heartwarming friendship between Haru and her Pokémon guests."

The show is being produced by Dwarf Studios, who also produced another stop motion series for Netflix, Rilakkuma and Kaoru. While the show looks like it'll be a lot of fun, don't expect too much from it, as there's only four episodes which are around 14-20 minutes in length.

Pokémon Concierge is streaming on Netflix from December 28.