Netflix is making a BioShock movie

Netflix, 2K and Take-Two are partnering to develop a film adaption of the BioShock franchise.

No additional information was made available as far as which game would be adpated or who is attached to it, but it is being produced by Vertigo Entertainment and 2K.

“Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today,” said Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive. “We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world.

"2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.”

The idea of a BioShock film has been tossed aroud for ages, and at one time, director Gore Verbinski was attached to a film based on the first game.

Things fell through with Universal Studios though due to the possibility of an R-rating, and it was supposedly going to be a $200 million film.

Once Verbinski left the project, they brought director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, but BioShock creator Ken Levine "didn't see a match" with the new director so he killed it with 2K and Take-Two's blessing.

Hopefully, all goes well this time, as the setting could make for a really cool movie. Once more information is made available we will let you know.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022