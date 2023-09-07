Megan Fox is in Mortal Kombat 1, which makes perfect sense

Nitara has been announced as the latest character for Mortal Kombat 1 - and she's voiced by Megan Fox no less! The vampiric fighter originally joined the Mortal Kombat cast back in the 3D era of games and has received a major makeover, with the voice behind the character being from the star of beloved vampire flick Jennifer's Body to boot!

The announcement comes via a fresh new trailer of course, in which we see various shots of Nitara from the game's story mode as well as the expected spread of combos, and a gnarly fatality to cap it all off. This all comes with commentary from Megan Fox, who talks about her experience voicing the character and why she was excited to play the role of Mortal Kombat's very own winged horror.

"She's evil but she's also good - she's trying to save her people. I really like her! She's a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason. It's cool to be in the game, you know, because I'm not really just voicing it. It'll be like, she's kind of me!"

Mortal Kombat 1 appears to be a great send-up to the lesser-loved 3D games like Armageddón and Deadly Alliance. Nitara looks great, but if we're all being honest with each other, there wasn't exactly a big crowd of Nitara stans shouting from the rooftops. If there were, they probably retreated to their crypts some time ago.

Nitara may also be a nice replacement for the ever-present Skarlet folks. Sure, they're not the same character but the leap from blood bender to vampire should be less of a blow to the constitution than the other alternatives.

What do you think of Nitara's new look, and Megan Fox's performance as the character? Let us know below, as well as what your main will be when the game releases later this month!

