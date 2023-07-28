If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SNUBBED

Mortal Kombat 1 beta date set, still not on PC

If you're on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you'll be playing the Mortal Kombat 1 beta soon.

NetherRealm has officially announced the dates for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 beta test. The beta is a bonus available to players who pre-order the game, and there's currently no other way to play it.

The Mortal Kombat 1 beta kicks off Friday, August 18 and will be available until Monday, August 21. Series co-creator, Ed Boon, announced the dates on Twitter, but did not provide specific timings. Those typically arrive a little closer to the beta's start.

Unfortunately, as with the recent stress test, the beta will not be available on PC. Despite costing the same as consoles, the pre-order bonus simply doesn't exist on PC. It's also not available on Switch, meaning only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners - who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 - can play.

Last weekend, NetherRealm revealed a host of returning characters from the main roster, including Baraka, Tanya, Li Mei, and Darrius as a Kameo Fighter.

The developer also confirmed the full line-up of the game's Kombat Pack DLC, which is made up of The Boys' Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, DC's Peacemaker, as well as the return of Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

