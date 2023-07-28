Mortal Kombat 1 beta date set, still not on PC

NetherRealm has officially announced the dates for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 beta test. The beta is a bonus available to players who pre-order the game, and there's currently no other way to play it.

The Mortal Kombat 1 beta kicks off Friday, August 18 and will be available until Monday, August 21. Series co-creator, Ed Boon, announced the dates on Twitter, but did not provide specific timings. Those typically arrive a little closer to the beta's start.

August 18th



My mother’s birthday.

Tobias’s mother’s birthday.

1995 MK Movie release date.



and now… the #MK1 pre-Oder beta !!pic.twitter.com/ow8bxNcOKI — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 27, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unfortunately, as with the recent stress test, the beta will not be available on PC. Despite costing the same as consoles, the pre-order bonus simply doesn't exist on PC. It's also not available on Switch, meaning only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners - who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 - can play.

Last weekend, NetherRealm revealed a host of returning characters from the main roster, including Baraka, Tanya, Li Mei, and Darrius as a Kameo Fighter.

The developer also confirmed the full line-up of the game's Kombat Pack DLC, which is made up of The Boys' Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, DC's Peacemaker, as well as the return of Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.