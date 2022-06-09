If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A Minecraft real-time strategy game is reportedly in the works

It's said Microsoft could reveal the game during its showcase on June 12.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

A report states that a Minecraft real-time strategy game is currently in the works.

This is according to former Giantbomb host Jeff Gerstmann who reports having seen some of the game.

According to Gerstmann, the title is currently in testing and development is going well enough to where it might be shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on Sunday (thanks, Eurogamer).

The game is said to feature a "Steve-like" character that will direct others in battles against Minecraft enemies. It plays in third-person view, and will have a "story and cut-scenes, and all this other stuff."

Gerstmann didn't reveal which studio was working on the game.

The Xbox and Bethesda showcase will kick off June 12 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.

Speaking of Minecraft, the latest update to the main game was recently released. The Wild Update arrived on June 7 and comes with two new biomes, new mobs, blocks, and more.

