If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ROLL FOR INITIATIVE

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC adds Forgotten Realms locations, classes, and more

It even has dice rolls.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Minecraft is getting a new expansion, and it's a Dungeons & Dragons campaign complete with beasts, classes, and locations from the lauded tabletop RPG.

In it, you can choose your class, unlock classic spells, and perform ability checks while exploring iconic locations and battling monsters such as beholders, mimics, and more.

Minecraft Dunegons & Dragons Expansion Announcement Trailer

It all starts off with D&D being played on tabletop before you are whisked away to the Forgotten Realms, where you will see recognizable locations from Icewind Dale and the Sword Coast.

You can choose a class and be either a barbarian, paladin, rogue, or wizard, each of which has specific abilities or powers that can be used in real-time combat. You can level up, you will increase your stats, earn new abilities, and use various gear and equipment. This is all organized using a menu system to manage everything from skills to inventory.

Monsters include beholders (I hate those things!), displacer beasts, gold dragons, gelatinous cubes, mimics, and others.

You will come into contact and interact with NPCs between your exploratory excursions and travel between the various cities and villages.

With NPCs, there may multiple choice interactions, and you may have to roll a d20 to learn how successful you will be when choosing attack, persuade, or other interactions.

The Dungeons & Dragons expansion is around 10 hours long and will be released for Minecraft this spring on all platforms.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch