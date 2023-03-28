Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC adds Forgotten Realms locations, classes, and more

Minecraft is getting a new expansion, and it's a Dungeons & Dragons campaign complete with beasts, classes, and locations from the lauded tabletop RPG.

In it, you can choose your class, unlock classic spells, and perform ability checks while exploring iconic locations and battling monsters such as beholders, mimics, and more.

Minecraft Dunegons & Dragons Expansion Announcement Trailer

It all starts off with D&D being played on tabletop before you are whisked away to the Forgotten Realms, where you will see recognizable locations from Icewind Dale and the Sword Coast.

You can choose a class and be either a barbarian, paladin, rogue, or wizard, each of which has specific abilities or powers that can be used in real-time combat. You can level up, you will increase your stats, earn new abilities, and use various gear and equipment. This is all organized using a menu system to manage everything from skills to inventory.

Monsters include beholders (I hate those things!), displacer beasts, gold dragons, gelatinous cubes, mimics, and others.

You will come into contact and interact with NPCs between your exploratory excursions and travel between the various cities and villages.

With NPCs, there may multiple choice interactions, and you may have to roll a d20 to learn how successful you will be when choosing attack, persuade, or other interactions.

The Dungeons & Dragons expansion is around 10 hours long and will be released for Minecraft this spring on all platforms.