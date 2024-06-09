Max is back in Life is Strange: Double Exposure - coming October 29 to PC and Xbox

Oh my god! Max is back in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. This timeline-warping murder mystery is set to launch on October 29 on PC and Xbox.

The trailer, which you can watch below, was shown during the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024. In it we see some good ol' fashioned walking and talking, emotional moments, and tense drama. The foundation this series was built on.

#MaxCaulfield returns in #LifeIsStrange Double Exposure, an all-new supernatural murder mystery in the award-winning Life is Strange series, by @DeckNineGames.



Max also appears to be in a brand-new part of the world, far away from her hometown of the first game. Either way, it's nice to see Life is Strange return to its roots somewhat - both for Xbox players and those playing from the comfort of their gaming chairs.

Let us know what you think of the trailer below!