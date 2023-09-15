If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SHARPLY DRESSED

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: New State of Play trailer reveals expanded city, Suit Styles, and more

New details on the game have dropped.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Insomniac provided a new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during the PlayStation State of Play presentation this evening.

In the video, creative director Bryan Intihar provides a deep dive into the expanded New York featuring new locations, updated exploration, enlivened traversal, near-instant switching between heroes, villains, new abilities and gadgets, and brand-new Suit Styles.

A first look at the newly expanded Marvel's New York and what you can expect from the open-world gameplay.

In Spider-Man 2, the size of Marvel’s New York is nearly doubled as it has been expanded beyond the East River. You can expect to see iconic landmarks across Queens and Brooklyn, complete with story missions, side quests, and city activities. With the expansion comes faster traversal options, such as the Web Wings, which can be combined with traditional web-swinging to move even faster.

You will also be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world, and each will have their own separate side stories to uncover throughout the city.

New enemies are also on the prowl and it's not just Kraven the Hunter and Venom: there are additional baddies causing trouble in the city and straining our heroes.

One of the cool things about the game, is that you'll be able to look fly while fighting enemies and swinging across the city.

The game features 65 suits, some of which are new original designs while others are fan favorites from films and comics. There's also Suit Styles, a new feature that unlocks alternate color shaders for some suits and provides over 200 ways for you to outfit your Spider-Man.

Digital Deluxe Edition trailer.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, announced in May, will feature additional Photo Mode items, two Skill Points, and 10 exclusive Spidey suits. The suits were created by artists across comics, games, and films. You can get a look at those in the gallery below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20 exclusively for PlayStation 5. If you pre-order your copy through the PlayStation Store, you'll receive early unlocks to two new suits, the Web Grabber gadget, and three Skill Points.

Digital Deluxe Edition Skins
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch