Lies of P extended demo now available indefinitely due to overwhelming popularity during Steam Next Fest

Due to popular demand, the Lies of P demo is now available indefinitely.

Neowiz announced that during Steam Next Fest, the demo was one of the top 100 most-played games on Valve's service. It also reached the top spot on Steam's Daily Active Demo Players and Most Wishlisted Upcoming Games categories as part of Steam Next Fest.

Here's a nine-and-a-half minute gameplay showcase for Lies of P.

The demo will stay live not only on Steam but on PlayStation and Xbox systems as well.

If you plan on trying the demo, you will see that it provides access to the first two chapters. It also features boss encounters, introductions to key characters, and unique explorable areas.

Response to the demo was also positive on Xbox and earned a user review score of 4.3/5. The demo also saw over 1 million downloads after it went live during the Summer Game Fest showcase.

Inpsired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is set in the dark, Belle Epoque-inspired city of Krat. Known also as La Belle Epoque, this was a period in French, Belgian, and European history. It began around 1871–1880 and ended with the outbreak of World War 1 in 1914.

In the game, Krat was once a beautiful city but is now a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. You play as P, a puppet who must fight through the city on a journey to find Geppetto and finally become human.

You can expect plenty of tension, deep combat, character customization systems, and a story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes.

Lies of P releases on September 19. The standard and deluxe editions are available for pre-order for $59.99 and $69.99, respectively. It will be available in digital or physical format on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam.