The Last of Us Part 1 Safe Combinations for PS5, PS4 and PS3

The Last of Us Part 1 is now available on PS5, as well as PS4 and the original PS3. While a PC version is still forthcoming, now is as good a time as any to scour and pillage the best loot from the dilapidated landscape using safe combinations you find around the world to collect the most premium goodies.

Throughout their journey, Joel and Ellie not only unlock hidden parts of themselves on their dangerous trek across a Cordyceps-ravaged United States, but plenty of forgotten safes, lockboxes, vaults and stashes filled with useful supplies and equipment.

In earlier versions of The Last of Us Part 1, you need to find a note describing each safe combination before you can use it. You can’t just remember it from a previous playthrough and input it manually. However, in the remake versions, you manually enter each code.

So you can concentrate on experiencing Joel and Ellie’s intense and emotional story, here’s a handy list of all of The Last of Us Part 1 safe combinations and where you can find them on PS5 and the original versions.

The Last of Us Part 1 Safe Combination locations for PS5, PS4 and PS3

There are only four safe combinations to find throughout the whole of The Last of Us Part 1. They are as follows:

Chapter 3 - The Outskirts of Downtown - Note to Derek - 3, 43, 78

In chapter 3, Joel and Ellie venture into the abandoned subway full of infected. This is as you’re heading towards the Orange Line.

In the bottom left corner of the area, there’s a dilapidated shop with a sign over the door that reads something like “Minute Pick”. Inside, behind the counter, is a drawer containing the Chapter 3 safe combination.

The collectible is called “Note to Derek”, and gives you the combination: 3 - 43 - 78.

To find the safe, as the note says, you need to venture over to the bookstore, which is on the

Chapter 4 - Bill’s Town - Note to Bob - 5, 17, 21

After Joel helps Ellie over the high fence to get into the main street of the town, take a right and next to the diner on your right will be a large safe.

To get the combination, walk straight, all the way down to the far end of the street and look for a lawn chair on top of a razor-wire fence - in the remake version, there’s a sign that says “You will be shot”. On the lower ring of razor-wire you will find the “Note to Bob”.

This note contains the combination: 5 - 17 - 21.

Head back to the safe, enter the combination, and claim your crafting parts and supplements.

Chapter 5 - Pittsburgh Hotel Lobby - Note to Staff - 22, 10, 56

When you reach the inside of the flooded hotel, behind the reception desk on your right is a doorway into a back office with a locked safe.

To find the combination, grab the ladder and position it on the balcony to get up to the second floor by the elevator.

On the balcony, take a right, then shimmy up the broken staircase in front of you. Look for an open suitcase on the landing here, and you will find the “Note to Staff” collectible.

In it, you find the combination: 22 - 10 - 56.

Retrace your steps to the safe, input the combination and grab your prize.

Chapter 6 - Suburbs - Matchbook - 8, 21, 36

On the street with the ice cream truck, there’s a white house on the end to the left of the truck with a red cross painting on the front.

Go inside and make your way up to the very top floor. On the side in the attic room you find a match book with the final safe combination in The Last of Us Part 1.

To find the safe, head one floor down. In the PS3 version, the safe is in the bedroom on your right.

In the remake versions of PS5 and PS4, the safe is in the bedroom on the other side of the landing.

Either way, input the combination: 8 - 21 - 36.

Stuff the last loot into your backpack and rest easy knowing there aren’t any more safes to miss throughout the rest of the game!