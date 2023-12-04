Kratos and whatever Gonzo is join The Game Awards' line-up of presenters

The Game Awards will once again have some special guest presenters this year, this time recruiting the talents of Christopher Judge and The Muppets' Gonzo the Great.

Over the weekend, The Game Awards host and Hideo Kojima's best friend Geoff Keighley shared that none other than the voice of Kratos himself Christopher Judge will be presenting an award at the show this year. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Judge won the award for best performance for his role as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. The thing about his acceptance speech, though, was that it was a touch on the long side (hey, I don't blame him, accept your flowers, you know). Judge himself on his Twitter account cheekily acknowledged his lengthy time spent on stage this year saying, "I'm honored! Plus there's a few people I forgot to thank…"

I'm honored! Plus there's a few people I forgot to thank… 😂😂😂❤️ https://t.co/EcA44nwPBd — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) December 4, 2023

Keighley himself joked about it too, writing, "If you guys wanna know how long the show is this year, probably better to ask Chris!" My bet's on a solid seven and a half minutes. There doesn't seem to be any word on which category Judge will be presenting, though best performance is probably a safe bet. However, as great as it is to see Judge back at The Game Awards this year, there's a chance we'll be out-performored, The Muppets' own Gonzo the Great (whatever he is) is also set to present an award.

This isn't the first time that a Muppet has appeared at The Game Awards. In fact, it's not even the second or third time. We've had Pepe the King Prawn, Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, The Swedish Chef, and Animal all appear at the show, all of them with their own little goofs and gafs as expected of The Muppets. Did you know Animal is a fan of Elden Ring's Malenia? I didn't until he was at The Game Awards! And now, Gonzo will be the latest (and possibly most famous) Muppet to appear. Sure seems like Keighley doesn't have that Kermit the Frog money.

Keighley also released his yearly Game Awards hype trailer, featuring various scenes from this year's nominees, if you need something to get you in the mood ahead of the show this Thursday, December 7.