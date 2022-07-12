If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
more kirby

Kirby’s Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch this summer

Who’s hungry for some multiplayer Kirby fun?
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

A new Kirby game is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer, and it's titled Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

The game features a variety of food-themed courses featuring Kirby rolling through the stages in four rounds of local or online multiplayer fun.

Watch on YouTube

In it, you will race each other through obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.

Releasing through the Nintendo eShop, the My Nintendo Store, and at retail, Kirby’s Dream Buffet promises easy-to-understand gameplay for players of all skill levels but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking for friendly competition.

The most recent Kirby game released was Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a 3D platforming adventure that finds our hero in an unknown land. Here, the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by the Beast Pack, and to resuce them, Kirby heads off with Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch