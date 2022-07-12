Kirby’s Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch this summer

A new Kirby game is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer, and it's titled Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

The game features a variety of food-themed courses featuring Kirby rolling through the stages in four rounds of local or online multiplayer fun.

In it, you will race each other through obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.

Releasing through the Nintendo eShop, the My Nintendo Store, and at retail, Kirby’s Dream Buffet promises easy-to-understand gameplay for players of all skill levels but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking for friendly competition.

The most recent Kirby game released was Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a 3D platforming adventure that finds our hero in an unknown land. Here, the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by the Beast Pack, and to resuce them, Kirby heads off with Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.