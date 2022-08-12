Kirby's Dream Buffet is all about inhaling sweet treats, and releases next week

After Kirby made their grand 3D debut with Kirby and The Forgotten Land, Kirby fans just can't get enough of the positively pink puff ball. So, Nintendo have given keen fans like me exactly what they want in the form of Kirby's Dream Buffet, which has finally had its release date revealed.

Catch the trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet right here.

In a tweet from Nintendo of America, a three-minute gameplay trailer for the title has been shown off, and the release date has been announced for 17 August, 2022. That's just next week!

Needless to say, Kirby's 30th Anniversary has gone down a treat this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a game that lets Kirby and friends eat just as many treats as they want and deserve?

Roll into this smorgasbord of fun with 3 other friends in local wireless or online! Or play with a buddy on the same system! Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch



Pre-order now at: https://t.co/SOAWIfyfe5 pic.twitter.com/wCjSYMt02N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While it was previously theorised that Kirby's Dream Buffet may bring the pink hero into a Fall Guys-style of environment, this new gameplay trailer shows us exactly what to expect. While there's still similarities, no Kirby will be harmed in Dream Buffet. Instead, they're going to inhale just about every sweet treat - strawberries - in sight in a big to be the biggest and heaviest poyo.

The game will consist of a few modes, namely Race, Battle Royale, and Mini-Game. Race will oversee Kirby and co. rolling through a course to eat strawberries, trying to get to the end as quickly - and as largely - as possible.

On the other hand, Battle Royale will see Kirby and pals collecting treats in a designated area. You can use Copy abilities to secure the win and knock fellow players out of the game. This one will certainly get heated. Finally, Mini-Game functions similarly to Battle Royale, minus the stress of being knocked out and having all your sweet strawberries stolen from you.

The Copy abilities in Kirby's Dream Buffet function much like the ones in Kirby and The Forgotten Land, except these particular abilities are obviously food related. Additionally, you'll also be able to unlock new courses and cosmetics by collecting plenty of strawberries in-game!

As for the multiplayer experience, Kirby's Dream Buffet can be played online or locally, although couch co-op looks to only support two players at a time.

Kirby's Dream Buffet will arrive on 17 August, 2022, with pre-orders available now. Will you be picking it up and trying to become the biggest pink poyo?