The best places to pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land: price, bonuses and more

We're all excited to play the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land game coming for the Nintendo Switch. It's the first 3D adventure for Nintendo's pink balloon mascot and the developers seem to be delivering the goods for the March 25th release date.

Although Nintendo Switch games are rarely discounted, particularly the first-party stuff, the upcoming Kirby does seem to have decent offers on pre-orders. The most notable is Currys, where if you add the code 'KIRBY' to checkout, you can bag a 15 per cent discount and get the title for just £38.24.

Not far behind are our friends at Base, who have a pre-order page for Kirby at just £41.85 instead of the £49.99 retail price. And if you prefer buying your games from ShopTo, they have Kirby on pre-order sale for £42.85. Although Game are selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the standard RRP, they are throwing in a UK exclusive Kirby mouse pad with pre-orders, For the same price of £49.99, My Nintendo Store is offering a free gift bundle that includes a free mouse pad and free magnet sheet, great for collectors of all things Nintendo, or if you want to sweeten the game's purchase for yourself or as a gift. You'll can also be entered into a competition for the chance to win an exclusive Kirby statue.

Our friends in the US aren't missing out either, with Amazon US knocking off $5 from pre-orders, a valid deal given how few discounts Nintendo games receive. Walmart is offering a neat Kirby popsocket with their pre-orders.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders

Kirby and the Forgotten Land looks set to be, pardon the pun, an unforgettable adventure. The unveiling of the awesome-looking 'mouthful mode', where Kirby can take on the characteristics of cars and vending machines looks like this will be a fresh new take on Kirby's powers. Here are some of the best places you can pre-order the game ahead of its March 25th release date.

UK:

US:

Kirby amiibos and toys

Although Nintendo is remaining tight-lipped about this ahead of the game's release, they have confirmed that those who own any Kirby series amiibo toys will be able to grab some extra in-game delights. Time will tell exactly what those will be. And if you're looking for more Kirby in your life, take a look at the soft plush toys offered exclusively by Nintendo.

UK:

US:

It looks like Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be residing in your Nintendo Switch's card slot for a while. In that case, help yourself to some great deals on micro SD cards for the Switch, so you can have other games saved and ready to play without having to ditch Kirby to the kerb.

