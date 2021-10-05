The Kingdom Hearts series will arrive on Nintendo Switch as three standalone cloud releases.

The streaming versions of the games will be available to purchase individually and as the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud Collection.

These titles are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC).

You can expect the following to be included:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 3

ReMind DLC

The Kingdom Hearts franchise was first released in 2002 and led by game director Tetsuya Nomura. Since then, over 35 million copies have shipped worldwide.

It was also announced today that a 20th Anniversary Event will be held for the series, with further details to follow.

A release date for the Kingdom Hearts collection of games coming to Switch will be announced at a later date.