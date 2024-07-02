Kaiju No. 8 season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but the kaiju anime will be getting a sequel of some sorts

Kaiju No. 8 will be getting a sequel anime of some sorts, but all that's been confirmed right now is where it will be streaming.

If you've been enjoying the anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 and its particular take on the kaiju genre, then I've got great news for you: after the 12th and final episode of the first season aired, it was quickly confirmed that the series will be receiving a sequel of some sorts. I say sequel as opposed to season 2, as the anime hasn't technically been confirmed for a second season, but the official Japanese Kaiju No. 8 Twitter account has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. A short teaser trailer was released, which you can check out below, though it doesn't show all that much.

The only thing that's really confirmed about the sequel production is that Koki Uchiyamam known for a variety of series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Devilman Crybaby, and Soul Eater, is joining in the role of Gen Narumi, captain of the First Division. Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will be streaming the sequel production, but didn't have any more details as to when it might air. The first season actually aired on Twitter as well as Crunchyroll, but to be honest I wouldn't believe you if you watched it there (and if you did, why would you do that to yourself).

There's been a lot of kaiju media over the past year, as 2023 saw the arrival of Godzilla Minus One, and earlier this year there was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Kaiju No. 8 is certainly a good way to follow both those films up, particularly if you're looking for something more on the sillier side of things, though it's not like the characters are devoid of interesting stories. As mentioned, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.