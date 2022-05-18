Jurassic World Evolution 2, Sniper Elite 5, Farming Simulator 22, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May.

Available from today are: Her Story for PC, Skate for Cloud through EA Play, and Jurassic World Evolution 2 for Cloud, Console, and PC.

Also available today is Little Witch in the Woods for console and PC through Game Preview. The game tells the story of Ellie, an apprentice witch. In the game, you will explore the mystical forest, help the residents, and experience daily life as a witch.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition comes to Cloud, Console, and PC today as a day one title with Game Pass. This first-person photography sandbox set in the retro-future city is facing an impending crisis. As a courier for the Tauranga Express, you will travel around the city taking pictures and documenting the world and its reality through your camera.

Tomorrow, May 19, Farming Simulator 22 comes to Cloud, Console, and PC alongside Vampire Survivors for PC.

In the latter, you will be faced with hordes of night creatures you will need to dispatch as you try to survive until dawn. This gothic-horror game tasks you with making the right choices and relying on your skills and weapons to turn the tide in your favor.

On May 24, Floppy Knights will be released for Cloud, Console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, the game is a fresh take on tactics fused with card-game strategy. Join Phoebe and Carlton in turn-based battles, build the perfect deck, execute card combos, and lead your Floppy Knights to victory.

Releasing alongside the former on May 24 is Hardspace: Shipbreaker for PC. Another day one release, through PC Game Pass you will be equipped with salvaging tech which you will use to disassemble derelict spaceships for valuable materials. You will need to be careful, though, as you don't want to trigger an explosive chain reaction. As you progress, you can upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts to pay your debt. The game features a campaign, freeplay, and timed challenges.

May 26 will see the release of Sniper Elite 5 on Console and PC as a day one title. The following day, May 27, Cricket 22 will come to PC and Pac-Man Museum+ releases for Cloud, Console, and PC.

For Ultimate members, Microsoft has added touch controls to 11 more games for the Cloud. These games are: A Memoir Blue, Contrast, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Far: Changing Tides, Kentucky Route Zero, Loot River, Paradise Killer, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Townscaper, and Visage.

With new games being released, it means some titles will leave the service.

You have until May 31 to download the following games: EA Sports NHL 20, Farming Simulator 19, Knockout City, Resident Evil 7, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Superhot Mind Control Delete, and Yes Your Grace.