Witch actor is going to lead the upcoming Jurassic World sequel? Seems like a wicked, but possibly popular choice has been made

The Jurassic World soft reboot is still underway, and it's sounding like it might be opting for a cast member that could prove popular.

Back in February, Star Wars: Rogue One director Gareth Edwards was tapped to direct the as-of-yet untitled Jurassic World soft reboot, but it hadn't quite found its cast just yet. Now, though, it sounds like casting is ramping up, with Scarlet Johansson having been reported to be in talks to join the Universal project last month. As reported by Deadline, up next in early talks to join the project is Jonathon Bailey, the English actor best known for his role as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in the immensely popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

The actor is still yet to be fully locked-in, so you'll have to wait for an official announcement. After all, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch was reportedly initially eyed up as a potential director, though it ultimately went to Edwards due to creative differences between Universal and Leitch, so it's entirely possible talks with Bailey will fall through too. Outside of that, the upcoming sequel is also bringing back the original film's writer, David Koepp, who wrote both the 1993 Jurassic Park, and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Right now, it's generally expected that this Jurassic World sequel will be a fresh start for the series, leaving behind previous stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howards, as well as the cast from the original like Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, if the plot has even been fully set in stone at all, though Deadline did say that pre-production is expected to ramp up if Bailey signs on.

There's also a release date for Jurassic World 4, too: July 2, 2025, a little over a year away, which would end up being quite a quick turnaround for a blockbuster like this.