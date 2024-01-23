Jurassic World sequel set to bring back the original film's writer, but can it ever be good again?

Universal seems to be trying to capture some of that classic Jurassic Park magic, as the original film's screenwriter is coming back for a new Jurassic World film.

As reported by Variety, David Koepp, the writer behind 1993's Jurassic Park, as well as its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, has apparently been brought on board to write a new film in the Jurassic World series, as it's now known. According to Variety, an all-new storyline is planned, with the intention of it starting a new era for the franchise. At this point in time it isn't clear if the more recent main cast like Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard will return, and it's much the same with the original film's cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, all of which returned for 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

Outside of that, Frank Marshall is back to produce the film, alongside Patrick Crowley, and Steven Spielberg is unsurprisingly serving as executive producer through his production company Amblin Entertainment. A director hasn't been attached yet, so overall it sounds like it's still early days. Why Universal is deciding to start a new era for the long-running franchise is a bit unclear, as in terms of the box office it's a big hit - the first Jurassic World is the eight highest grossing film of all time, but both of its sequels, Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, were the third highest grossing films of the respective years they released in.

It could always be that Universal wants the series to be received better critically, as while Jurassic World was received reasonably favourably, Fallen Kingdom and Dominion were critical failures, receiving very little praise for anything outside of the CGI. There's only so many time a story about things going wrong with dinosaurs can be told, honestly.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, there's a new Jurassic Park video game on the way too. Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at The Game Awards last year, and looks to be a game living up to its name, where you yourself will have to survive the dinosaur-infested Jurassic Park the day after the events of the original film.