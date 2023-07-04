July 4th deal 2023: This July 4th RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal is a steal at just $800

ASUS make some of the best gaming gear under their Republic of Gamers brand, including laptops and desktops.

The Zephyrus G14 has been one of the best line of gaming laptops in recent years, and this model with a 144Hz display and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is down to just $799.99 over at Best Buy this July 4th. This is a bargain for a very capable gaming machine.

The CPU here is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS. It may not be the latest offering available, but this chip has eight cores and 16 threads, so multitasking and playing the latest games isn't really going to be an issue. And the RTX 3060 is very much one of the best graphics cards you can buy for a laptop under a thousand dollars.

This combination is perfect for the 1080p 144Hz IPS display that's included. You'll be able to freely mix and match between the highest visual settings in the latest games, or gain the advantage in online shooters like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite with that fast refresh rate.

There's also 16GB of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD, so plenty to get you started and playing as soon as it's open. You'll also get a backlit keyboard here, wi-fi 6, a USB-C port and HDMI. This will let you connect the Zephyrus G14 to multiple monitors, ideal when using the laptop for work.

