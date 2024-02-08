The Disney+ Hawkeye series (2021) left Clint Barton in pretty much the perfect position to settle down with his family and hang up the bow, but Jeremy Renner isn't done yet in spite of the near-fatal accident he suffered in January 2023.

The veteran Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, who's been quite busy in the TV realm recently, told Entertainment Weekly (via Variety) he's surprisingly up for another Marvel challenge despite the consequences of the accident, saying: "I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

For those who don't have the full story behind his accident: In January 2023, Renner was run over by a 14,300-pound snowcat, resulting in "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, left tibia broken, left ankle, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, and more." The fact he lived to tell the tale is nothing short of amazing.

Renner has already been hard at work shooting season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, so it should come as no surprise that he's already aiming higher and even daring to take on very physical roles again. With two Avengers movies coming in the near future, if Marvel overcomes its current struggles, he might have a shot at returning alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

It also makes sense that Renner would want to remain loyal to the studio that doubled down on the least popular member of the original Avengers team and trusted him to carry much of Age of Ultron on his back, deliver one of the most emotional scenes of Endgame, and spearhead the Disney+ series that would open up the street level of the MCU and eventually bring back Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.