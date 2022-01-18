It's not Microsoft's "intent to pull communities away" from PlayStation with Activision acquisition

It seems Microsoft still plans to support Activision games on other platforms, according to comments made to Bloomberg.

Regarding possible Xbox exclusivity for franchises such as Call of Duty, Xbox boss, and now CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer told Bloomberg that Microsoft doesn't "intend" to fracture the community.

"I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that,” said Spencer.

His statement is in addition to the one he made on Xbox Wire where he said that "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward."

A person familiar with the goings-on added some color to the comments, telling Bloomberg Microsoft plans to "keep making some of Activision’s games for PlayStation consoles," but there will be some content exclusive to Xbox.

Microsoft announced this morning its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The deal is expected to be finalized during the company's 2023 fiscal year which starts in July.

It's confirmed that Activision Blizzard's Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, for now. He and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth," says the release. Once the deal closes, the business will report to Phil Spencer.