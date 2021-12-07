If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
In Halo Infinite, Craig the meme Brute is on tour

Halo Infinite’s infamous Brute, Craig, has his appearance in the demo forever memorialized in the final game.
Who is the most famous Halo character? Well, we all know that Halo is really the story of the Master Chief and Cortana. The Arbiter is pretty important, too - and he’s particularly cool. But, for a few months on the internet, the most famous Halo character was of course Craig - the Brute whose face was a lightning rod that arguably caused the game to be delayed by a year.

It’d be easy to understand why Craig’s face might be a point of particular pain to developers at 343 Industries - and you wouldn’t be surprised if he was entirely removed from the game. But no! The Halo Infinite development team clearly has a sense of humor about the whole affair - and so they really have made Craig famous.

Hidden away on the top of a particularly tall building on the Zeta Halo open world is what appears to be a vinyl record - a Greatest Hits album adorned with the image of its star - Craig, the much-memed Brute.

Nearby there’s also a poster for Craig’s tour of the Zeta Halo, where he’s apparently going to perform for the masses of the Banished currently occupying the ring. The tour lists dates and various in-game locations where he’s set to play. There’s also a skull up here that unlocks a cool unique feature, so this is clearly a location the developers intended players to visit.

So, Craig might be gone, and the Brutes in the game might’ve received a bit of a graphical upgrade after he was so memed - but he’s certainly not forgotten. And it’s one of the best, most self-aware Easter Eggs we’ve seen in a while. Bravo, 343.

