Does Hyenas play better than it looks? Find out this weekend

Just before the year is over, Sega and Creative Assembly are giving players one more shot at getting some hands on time with the studio's upcoming multiplayer shooter, Hyenas. This is the game's biggest alpha weekend, meaning it will be open to a lot more players.

You still need an invite, as it's not an open test, but your chances of getting in are much higher this time around.

There's a lot we still don't know about Hyenas.

The Hyenas alpha 1.10 test kicks off tomorrow, December 2 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm UK. It's avialable until Sunday, December 4 at 1am PT, 4am ET, 9am UK. If you played the game before, you'll notice several UI, HUD and gameplay flow updates from previous builds.

Unfortunately, even though you'll need an invite to play, sign-ups are only available to people in the US, Canada, the EU, and Brazil. You can sign up for the Hyenas alpha on the official website.

The zero-g extraction shooter was unvieled last summer with a brief trailer featuring many iconic Sega characters. In Hyenas, teams of three players attempt to steal pop culture merch from guraded ships.

All the while, you'll be dealing with traps, AI enemies, and other players on a similar quest. It's quite an unusual project for Creative Assembly - even having previous experience with Alien: Isolation, but Dom saw it at gamescom and felt there could be something to it - though we obviously need to see/play more.

Hyenas is launching sometime next year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.