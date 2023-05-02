How to finish Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Chamber of Reason is likely the first puzzle room you'll first come across as you make your way through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It requires a keen mind and some smart use of orbs, beams, and the bridges they create if you want to reach the top floor and get your hands on the main rewards.

If you're struggling to figure out this puzzle room, we've got you covered. In this guide we'll cover how to complete the Chamber of Reason, taking you through each step so you can get in and out as fast as possible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch the launch gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor here!

The Chamber of Reason

The Chamber of Reason can be found in the Basalt ?, near the meditation point. You'll be directly to go threre by an NPC in the Pyloon's Saloon, however you can enter the puzzle chamber without their guidance once you reach it.

Heading down the elavator, you'll immedietly be confronted with a large room filled with innactive bridges and endless drops. Your goal is to use the bridges to reach the upper floor of the room, and get yourself in front of the large golden statue where the force essence is located.

Chamber of Reason solution

As soon as you enter the Chamber of Reason, go down the rope in front of you and pull the orb from it’s stand. Place it in another stand nearby, located along the death drop to your left. Once it's in its new stand, you'll see a energy bridge emerge and shoot across the death drop. You can also force pull the switch nearby to move the bridge to between a left and right position. Pull it once to move it to the right.

Cross the bridge, then force pull the rubble away from the nearby wall. Inside the hole you'll create you will find another orb. Grab the orb from inside, then cross back over the bridge with it in your hands.

This is what you're looking for!

Once back across, pull the level and cross back over the bridge in its new position while holding the orb. Once across, press the elevator button to summon the elevator down, step on with the orb, and ride up.

As you reach the higher level via the elavator, place the orb in the nearby movable stand, then pull the switch to move the bridge. Walk across this bridge until you are halfway across, then look right and force pull the first orb from its stand so you can take it across with you.

Grab the orb mid-bridge

You'll soon make it to the other side. Place the orb you have in the stand next to you, then flip the nearby switch to raise the elevator. Jump to the nearby isolated platform back towards the entrance of the chamber, then wall run up to the 2nd floor.

Walk across the bridge to your right, then grab the orb once you’ve walked past the elevator. Throw this orb in the final stand nearby to create one last bridge, then walk across, look left, and your essence can be found beneath a statue that will automatically raise up.

Once you make it here, throw it across!

Under this statue will be a force essence, which contains the Dexterity perk. In addition, you can go through the puzzle room and collect a variety of databank collectables and treasures. There's also a chest hidden here, but you won't be able to get until you are further in the game and unlock the required ability.