BG3: How to escape the Worg Pens prison cell

You’ll encounter the Goblin Camp during Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, and it is packed with interesting interactions that you can run into, and should, if you want to get any closer to removing that tadpole from your head. That said, if you’re going for morally good or neutral playthrough, you probably don’t want to end up in the Goblin Camp’s prison… but it can happen.

Depending on your actions and decisions at the Goblin Camp, you can end up thrown into the Worg Pens prison cell. Luckily for you, escaping from the Goblin Camp is easy, and rather fun. Prison break against Goblins? Yes, please.

In this guide, we’re going to explain how to escape Worg Pens prison cell in Baldur’s Gate 3. As ever, please be aware of light spoilers for Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 below.

How to escape the Worg Pens prison cell in Baldur’s Gate 3

While venturing around the Goblin Camp, if you displease them for any reason, be it stealing or attempting to unlock doors you shouldn’t, you’ll be thrown into the Worg Pens prison cell.

Down here, there’s a spider for you to befriend, and you can also find Druid Halsin - one of Baldur’s Gate 3 companions - nearby.

If you have some Thieves' Tools to hand and your character is able to pick locks, you can actually pick the lock to the prison cell and leave. That said, the Goblins will notice your escape, so you’ll need to hope you can pass the Deception or Persuasion checks required when you run into them. If you fail these checks, you’ll be thrown right back into prison again.

You can lockpick the Worg Pens prison cell door, and exit. The Goblins will notice your escape, though! | Image credit: VG247/Larian

Your only other means of escape is via a hole in the wall in this prison cell. On one side of the cell, you’ll find a deceased Elf sticking out of a hole. Pull him out of it, and you’ll then be able to climb into it yourself. As a result, you’ll then be able to fast travel away from the prison.

Interact with this elf, and you'll be able to safely exit the prison cell. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

The downside to the latter option, however, is retrieving your belongings again. In the Goblin Camp prison, your belongings will be taken from you and put into chests outside the entrance to the cell. So, you’ll need to head back to these to retrieve all of your gear. Good luck!

Don't forget to come back and retrieve your gear from these chests. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

