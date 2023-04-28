How to Beat the Spawn of Oggdo in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Back in the old game, players had to kill a giant space frog called Oggdo. Dead and buried, we all movedo n with our lives. However, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the Spawn of Oggdo is waiting. eager for revenge for your murder of his dad. This guide will help you take him down.

He's a tough optional boss, with a wicked amount of damage and some tricky to dodge attacks. You could argue he's harded to beat than msot of the bosses in the main story... As such, we've listed out his different phases, the attacks you should look out for, and recommended skills.

You can find the Spawn of Oggdo in Fort Kah'Lin. From the meditation point, grapplue up and make your way around the bridges until you come to an open area with several droids. The trap doors here lead to the boss.

Spawn of Oggdo phase 1

You’ll be dropped straight into this fight, potentially with any droids you didn't kill who were also standing on the trap doors. You cannot do an aerial attack for free damage, I’m afraid.

Kill the droids on the platform before starting the fight. Use the force too pull / push or just reflect their blaster shots back at them. If you don't, they can shoot down at you which just adds more issues to the big frog problem you already have.

The Spawn of Oggdo has one type of regular attack up close that you can easily parry and block. It's a bite attack, which he can follow up with a second bite more often than not. Once you parry his first hit, be ready to parry a second. If it doesn’t come, attack once. If it does, parry that too, and then let loose your attacks. Hit him once or twice before getting ready to parry or dodge again.

If you’re up close, he also has an unblockable slam. He'll jump directly upwards ad back down into his current position. Dodge backwards away from him when he does this. Don’t rush in too soon after this slam, as the slam effect lasts a brief moment after he lands.

The Spawn of Oggdo also has an unblockable charge, which you can see coming when he starts to buff up his cheeks and croaks. This is one of the two big issues with this fight difficulty wise, as it is difficult to avoid. You must dodge this sideways or it will hit and deal a lot of damage. It may even kill you if you've come here without many health upgrades.

This is a horrd attack to avoid - do your best!

Dodge too early, and it will hit you anyway. Timing is everything. To help, count to two seconds before dodging, or keep an eye out for when his cheeks deflate. Also, if you walk backwards when he starts to do this charge, you’ll give yourself more time to dodge.

The Spawn of Oggdo has an unblockable bite too. He’l lean back on his hind legs then bite forward. This will hit you if you’re in front of him, and has a surpising range to it. You'll wnt to dodge sideways to get around it and get a few attacks in.

You can use your force time freeze ability to slow down the boss before they charge, or before any attack for that matter, for a free counter attack. If you find yourself in a bind, this is a great get out of jail free card. However, you may want to save it for a different unblockable attack in phase 2. Speaking of...

Spawn of Oggdo phase 2

At 75% health, The Spawn of Oggdo will enter phase 2. In phase 2, the Spawn of Oggdo gains several new attacks. One of them is an absolute run killer, and the biggest issue with this fight.

The first is an unblockable tongue attack. He will leap to the away from you and shoot his tongue out. To avoid this, you can dodge to the left or right as the attack comes out. Alternatively, you can run as fast as you can out of its range. it does have a very long range though, so you'll have to act fast. If it hits you, you’ll just die. Even as a late game player, it will just instantly kill you. Dodge the tongue at all costs.

The Spawn of Oggdo will gain a bile attack as well. You’ll see him open his mouth and begin gagging. He can’t turn while doing this, and he'll be stuck in its animation for a good while. So if you’re fast enough you can run around him and get a few hits in. Beware of this bile though, as it leaves a pool on the ground which doe a lot of damage if you step in it. As long as you keep this in mind, this should be a free opportunity to get some damage in.

He’ll also start ending his normal two bite attacks with his unblockable bite. With this, like before dodge to the side. Once you get the hang of avoiding this, you'll recognise it as an opportunity to get some hits in.

it might look scary, but you'll learn to love this attack.

Spawn of Oggdo phase 3

Phase 3 starts when the Spawn of Oggdo reaches roughly 30% health. At phase 3, the boss will learn another unblockable attack: a leaping slam.

The boss will jump on top of you, crashing into the ground and dealing a huge amount of damage in a massive radius around the boss. Dodge back as fast and far as possible, or if you can react fast enough, sprint to the spot he jumps from.

This is what a failed attempt looks like.

He’ll also gain the ability to throw out four back-to-back regular bites. So you’ll have to get ready to parry more before you get your swings in. Oh, and he can also cancel these into his unblockable bite too. Stay on your toes!

Throw them sabers!

Okay so what’s the overall strategy here? If you can dodge the charge consistently, staying in the boss’s face is great when trying to avoid the bite, the leap, and the bile attacks. The charge and tongue attack really are the true killers here, but if you can avoid them and stick to the boss’ side for safe attacks, you’ll eventually take it down. Spend your force bar on throwing lightsabers for free damage at range too.

As long as you can identify which unblockable is coming, and take advantage of openings when they come, you'll eventually take this boss down. A good ol' father and son murder. After which, you may sense a deeper darkness appear in the world...

Spawn of Oggdo recommended skills

Great skills to take are the lightsaber throw in the Duel lightsaber stance, as it allows you to cash in your force power (which otherwise doesn’t get a whole lot of use) for free ranged damage.

While many abilities will just kill you outright, max health and max force skill tree upgrades can be incredibly useful here. Max health is self explanatory, although max force will lety ou throw more lightsabers before you have to get in there and slap the frog around for more force meter.

Your rewards for taking down the Spawn of Oggdo include a databank collectable, a treasure, and a poncho for Cal!