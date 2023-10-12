BLOCKED! Hideki Kamiya has made a Youtube channel, and none of us are safe

Hideki Kamiya is unemployed, and like many unemployed guys with a passion for video games, he has created a YouTube channel.

Titled "Let's ask Kamiya! - Why'd he quit? What are his plans?", it's a tongue-in-cheek message to fans of the former designer about what happened. In the video he explains the reasons for his departure and what his plans are, all while sat in a park with his stuff packed in a cardboard box.

Through English captions on the video, us English speaking fans can catch up on all the details. He jokes:"I am Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel. I'm out of a job. Please subscribe."

After wrapping up his past work - including Resident Evil 2, Bayonetta, and Devil May Cry - he goes onto explain more on his departure from Platinum Games. "I feel very refreshed after leaving the company," he shares.

According to Kamiya, he decided to quit around three months ago, and has been spending his time relaxing by watching Netflix, Disney Plus, and YouTube during his paid vacation.

While Kamiya does initially intend to answer why he decided to quit Platinum Games, he eventually laughed before proclaiming that, "There's no way I can put it. You guys can understand, right? I'd say, I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator, and to choose the path I think is right and move on."

Kamiya goes onto state that he can't work in the industry for a year, but that he does intend to continue working in games once that mandatory time away from games has passed. Finally, he drives away in a red Ferrari, exclaiming "Off to the unemployment centre. See ya!"

While the video itself is funny and well worth a watch, it's also quite sad to see one of the founders depart from Platinum Games after having released a variety of fantastic games under its banner. Even if Bayo 3 wasn't amazing, the series as a whole is astounding and well worth checking out if you haven't already.

We'll be keeping an eye on his channel in the future. Be sure to throw a subscription his way - the man needs your help! He's unemployed for God's sake, and he looked famished driving away in his sports car. If you ever pretended to like The Wonderful 101, help him out!