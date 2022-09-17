If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Second time around

Production has started on Halo Season 2

More Halo headed your way.
Season 2 of the Halo TV series has started production.

The crew is currently in Iceland where production has started. The team will start filming in Budapest later this year.

Halo The Series - Official Trailer

Paramount+ confirmed ahead of the Season One debut the series had been renewed for a second season. The new season will see Pablo Schreiber return as the Master Chief Spartan-117, and David Wiener will join the season as showrunner and executive producer.

Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo will join the cast a UNSC itellience operative and a linguistics specialist, respectively.

Halo, the television adaptation of the popular Microsoft franchise, set a record for Paramount+ by becoming the most-watched premiere for the streaming service. The show's premiere knocked 1883 out of the top slot, which is no large feat considering the series is a prequel for the rather popular show Yellowstone.

Both shows were heavily marketed, and while 1883 had an association with Yellowstone going for it, the Halo campaign served a dual target for both a game fan base that has grown for more than 20 and those who like sci-fi shows.

Viewer numbers for Halo were not provided, but 1883's debut Paramount+ brought in 4.9 million viewers after it premiered behind Yellowstone, so we know the Halo figure was larger than that of 1883.

