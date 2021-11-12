The fastest cars in GTA Vice City - Hotring, Stinger, Phoenix, and more

Taking back Tony’s not-so-good name means getting in some sticky situations, but the fastest cars in GTA Vice City will get you out of any scrape, probably in one piece.

Vice City has a strong collection of varied and interesting cars, and, unlike later games in the series, the best ones don’t have as many drawbacks.

The fastest cars in GTA Vice City

Infernus

Top speed: 149 mph

Infernus location: Outside Ricardo Diaz’s mansion, also in the North Point Mall parking lot

The Infernus is just as fast in Vice City as in other GTAs, though it’s a bit more difficult to handle. The drag multiplier is different in Vice City, making it more aerodynamic but also more likely to go out of control. Still, if you want to go fast, it’s the best choice and an easy one to find.

VCPD Cheetah

Top speed: 143 mph

VCPD Cheetah location: Little Havana Police Station in Vice City’s mainland

This is the same as a regular Cheetah, but, obviously, look like and are classed as police cars. Both versions of the Cheetah feature the best handling of any sports car in Vice City, and you’re less likely to lose control at high speeds. It might not be as fast as the Infernus, but it’s one of the best cars all around.

Hotring Racer

Top speed: 137 mph

Hotring Racer location: Complete the fourth import mission, then check Sunshine Autos’ second floor

The Hotring Racer is fairly nondescript in terms of performance. It’s not the absolute fastest or best-handling car, but it does look unique among Vice City’s top performers. If you’re wanting something a bit different from the usual sports car, give this one a try.

Stinger

Top speed: 124 mph

Stinger location: Central Starfish Island behind the house’s gate, also Leaf Links Golf Club

The Stinger is unusual among sports cars, as it features both high speed and solid handling. The latter is thanks to Stinger’s FWD drivetrain, also unusual among sports cars, which means the only time you’re likely to lose control is if you’re not careful with the hand break.

Phoenix

Top speed: 124 mph

Phoenix location: Various points around Vice City and Starfish Island

The Phoenix has a lot going for it, despite its comparatively lower speed. It’s the fastest muscle car, handles well, has excellent acceleration, and is also much more common than most of Vice City’s best cars. It even looks the part, with a super engine and massive air scoop.

Getaway cars are fine, but you’ll need the best weapons if you want Tony to stand a chance in Vice City as well. Of course, a few (dozen) GTA Vice City cheats go a long way in blitzing the game.