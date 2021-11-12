GTA Vice City cheats - All cheats for cars, weapons, pedestrians, and more

GTA Vice City cheats - All cheats for cars, weapons, pedestrians, and moreLeave your mark on the streets of Vice City
GTA Vice City cheats are how you bend the game to your will.
Vice City might not have quite as many cheats as other games in the storied series, but what it does have lets you do everything from raising your wanted level to spawning cars and new weapons.
How to enter cheats in GTA Vice City
Entering cheats is the same on console and PC. Just type the words (on PC) or press the button combination to activate the effect. There's no dialogue box or command area you need to open first. Note that most cheats will remain active, however, and there's no way to undo them.
If you're playing on a modern Xbox console, Black and White correspond to RB and LB.
Codes on Nintendo Switch function the same, so just press the corresponding buttons:
- X and A = B
- Square and X = Y
- Circle and B = A
- Triangle and Y = X
GTA Vice City cheats - Car cheats
As the name suggests, these are all to do with cars, getting cars, blowing cars up, and even controlling traffic flow.
|PC
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Circle, Circle, L1, Circle x3, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|B, B, L, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|↓, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ←
|↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, LT
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|→, L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, ←
|→, LT, ↓, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ←
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|R1, Circle, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
|RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|Spawn Alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|R2, L1, Circle, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, Circle, R2
|RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ↑, B, RT
|Spawn Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, →
|↓, RT, ↓, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, ←, →
|Spawn Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, Circle, →
|RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Circle, R1, Circle, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, Circle, →
|B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
|Spawn Caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Circle, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
|B, LB, ↑, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|Flying boat
|AIRSHIP
|R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle
|RT, B, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, A, Y
|Make vehicles close to you explode
|BIGBANG
|R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
|RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB
|Road rage
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|R2, Circle, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2
|RT, B, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, RT, LT
|Pink cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Circle, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X
|B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A
|Black cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Circle, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, Circle
|B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B
|Flying cars
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
|Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
|Handling buff
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Triangle, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB
|All traffic lights turn green
|GREENLIGHT
|→, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1
|→, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB
|Amphibious cars
|SEAWAYS
|→, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
|→, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
|Invisible cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1
|Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB
|Big wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|R1, X, Triangle, →, R2, Square, ↑, ↓, Square
|RB, A, Y, →, RT, A, ↑, ↓, A
GTA Vice City cheats - Character cheats
These affect your character in some way, either giving them a new look or maxing out their health.
|PC
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Weapon set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Weapon set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
|RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
|Weapon set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
|R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
|RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
|Full health
|ASPIRINE
|R1, R2, L1, Circle, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Full armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Ricardo skin
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2
|LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT
|Lance skin
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, L1
|B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, LB
|Ken skin
|MYSONISALAWYER
|→, L1, ↑, L2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R1
|→, LB, ↑, LT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RB
|Hilary skin
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2
|RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT
|Jezz skin
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|↓, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X
|↓, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A
|Dick skin
|WELOVEOURDICK
|R1, L2, R2, L1, →, R2, ←, X, Square, L1
|RB, LT, RT, LB, →, RT, ←, A, X, LB
|Phil skin
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|→, R1, ↑, R2, L1, →, R1, L1 ,→, Circle
|→, RB, ↑, RT, LB, →, RB, LB ,→, B
|Mercedes skin
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|R2, L1, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Circle, Triangle
|RT, LB, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, B, Y
|Random outfit
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|→, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, →
|→, →, ←, ↑, L, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, →
|None
|N/A
|N/A
|B, RT, ↓, RB, ←, →, RB, LB, A, LT
|Sonny skin
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Circle, L1, Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X
|B, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A
|Ladies' Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle
|B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y
|Candy Suxxx skin
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Circle, R2, ↓, R1, ←, →, R1, L1, X, L2
|N/A
GTA Vice City cheats - World cheatsExtend your control from the streets of Vice City to the very fabric of the world itself.
|PC
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Increase wanted level by 2
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|R1, R1, Circle, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
|RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
|Lower wanted Level to 0
|LEAVEMEALONE
|R1, R1, Circle, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
|RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
|Suicide
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|→, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1
|→, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB
|Speed up game
|ONSPEED
|Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, L2, L1, Square
|Y, ↑, →, ↓, LT, LB, A
|Slow down game
|BOOOOOORING
|Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, Square, R2, R1
|Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RT, RB
|Quick clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
|Cause a riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|↓, ←, ↑, ←, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
|↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
|Pedestrians carry weapons
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, ↑, ↓
|RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓
|Women carry weapons
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|→, L1, Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, L1, X
|→, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, LB, A
|Sunny weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ↓
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ↓
|Cloudy weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y
|Very cloudy weather
|ABITDRIEG
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|Foggy weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A
|Rainy weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
|Buy all properties
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|N/A
|N/A
|Bikes spawn everywhere
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|N/A
|N/A
Cheats can only get you so far in GTA Vice City, though. You'll want the best weapons and fastest cars to get the most out of your time on the streets. If you're sinking into the GTA Trilogy for the first time, check out our San Andreas and GTA 3 guides for more tips.