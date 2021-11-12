GTA Vice City cheats - All cheats for cars, weapons, pedestrians, and more

GTA Vice City cheats are how you bend the game to your will.

Vice City might not have quite as many cheats as other games in the storied series, but what it does have lets you do everything from raising your wanted level to spawning cars and new weapons.

How to enter cheats in GTA Vice City

Entering cheats is the same on console and PC. Just type the words (on PC) or press the button combination to activate the effect. There's no dialogue box or command area you need to open first. Note that most cheats will remain active, however, and there's no way to undo them.

If you're playing on a modern Xbox console, Black and White correspond to RB and LB.

Codes on Nintendo Switch function the same, so just press the corresponding buttons:

X and A = B

Square and X = Y

Circle and B = A

Triangle and Y = X

GTA Vice City cheats - Car cheats

As the name suggests, these are all to do with cars, getting cars, blowing cars up, and even controlling traffic flow.

PC PlayStation Xbox Spawn Tank PANZER Circle, Circle, L1, Circle x3, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, L, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY ↓, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ← ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, LT Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST →, L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, ← →, LT, ↓, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ← Spawn Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED R1, Circle, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST R2, L1, Circle, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, Circle, R2 RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ↑, B, RT Spawn Hearse THELASTRIDE ↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, → ↓, RT, ↓, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, ←, → Spawn Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, Circle, → RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Circle, R1, Circle, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, Circle, → B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → Spawn Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING Circle, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X B, LB, ↑, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Flying boat AIRSHIP R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle RT, B, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, A, Y Make vehicles close to you explode BIGBANG R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Road rage MIAMITRAFFIC R2, Circle, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2 RT, B, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, RT, LT Pink cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Circle, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A Black cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Circle, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, Circle B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B Flying cars COMEFLYWITHME Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Handling buff GRIPISEVERYTHING Triangle, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB All traffic lights turn green GREENLIGHT →, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1 →, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB Amphibious cars SEAWAYS →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 →, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Invisible cars WHEELSAREALLINEED Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1 Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB Big wheels LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS R1, X, Triangle, →, R2, Square, ↑, ↓, Square RB, A, Y, →, RT, A, ↑, ↓, A

GTA Vice City cheats - Character cheats

These affect your character in some way, either giving them a new look or maxing out their health.

PC PlayStation Xbox Weapon set 1 THUGSTOOLS R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon set 3 NUTTERTOOLS R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓ RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓ Full health ASPIRINE R1, R2, L1, Circle, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Ricardo skin CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2 LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT Lance skin LOOKLIKELANCE Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, L1 B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, LB Ken skin MYSONISALAWYER →, L1, ↑, L2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R1 →, LB, ↑, LT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RB Hilary skin ILOOKLIKEHILARY R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2 RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT Jezz skin ROCKANDROLLMAN ↓, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X ↓, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A Dick skin WELOVEOURDICK R1, L2, R2, L1, →, R2, ←, X, Square, L1 RB, LT, RT, LB, →, RT, ←, A, X, LB Phil skin ONEARMEDBANDIT →, R1, ↑, R2, L1, →, R1, L1 ,→, Circle →, RB, ↑, RT, LB, →, RB, LB ,→, B Mercedes skin FOXYLITTLETHING R2, L1, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Circle, Triangle RT, LB, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, B, Y Random outfit STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP →, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, → →, →, ←, ↑, L, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, → None N/A N/A B, RT, ↓, RB, ←, →, RB, LB, A, LT Sonny skin IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Circle, L1, Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X B, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A Ladies' Man FANNYMAGNET Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y Candy Suxxx skin IWANTBIGTITS Circle, R2, ↓, R1, ←, →, R1, L1, X, L2 N/A

GTA Vice City cheats - World cheats

Extend your control from the streets of Vice City to the very fabric of the world itself.

PC PlayStation Xbox Increase wanted level by 2 YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE R1, R1, Circle, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Lower wanted Level to 0 LEAVEMEALONE R1, R1, Circle, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE →, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1 →, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB Speed up game ONSPEED Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, L2, L1, Square Y, ↑, →, ↓, LT, LB, A Slow down game BOOOOOORING Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, Square, R2, R1 Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RT, RB Quick clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Cause a riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT ↓, ←, ↑, ←, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Pedestrians carry weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, ↑, ↓ RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓ Women carry weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS →, L1, Circle, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, L1, X →, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, LB, A Sunny weather ALOVELYDAY R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ↓ RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ↓ Cloudy weather APLEASANTDAY R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y Very cloudy weather ABITDRIEG R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Foggy weather CANTSEEATHING R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Rainy weather CATSANDDOGS R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Buy all properties FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES N/A N/A Bikes spawn everywhere FREEWAYFORANGELJOY N/A N/A

Cheats can only get you so far in GTA Vice City, though. You'll want the best weapons and fastest cars to get the most out of your time on the streets. If you're sinking into the GTA Trilogy for the first time, check out our San Andreas and GTA 3 guides for more tips.