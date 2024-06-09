Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel to the original trilogy - playable day-one on Game Pass

A new Gears of War game has just been announced. Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel to the original trilogy, taking us back to the initial events of the world-wrecking war when the Locust emerged from the earth. There's no release date as of yet, but we know it's launching on Game Pass when it eventually comes out.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below. It's a cinematic trailer capping off Xbox's presence at Summer Game Fest 2024, but a good tone setter with a slower (somehow sadder) rendition of Mad World. That song was previously used in classic Gears trailers, pointing to this as a rollback to the original characters.

All around us are familiar faces.



Witness the harrowing origins of Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day, the origin story of @GearsofWar: https://t.co/Cb3YEKVCfx | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/CDz2k8MmBV — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's no more info as of yet, but it's a bold move by The Coalition. Microsoft too! Launching this on Game Pass ia a big get, as though who used the service to play Gears 5 will know well.

What do you think? Let us know your impressions of the trailer below, as well as your thoughts on the show as a whole!