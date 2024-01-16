Frostpunk 2 is heading to Game Pass on Day 1 - First gameplay revealed

11 bit studios has released the first look at gameplay for its post-apocalyptic city-survival game Frostpunk 2.

Announced in 2021, it's the sequel to the studio’s acclaimed 2018 strategy game Frostpunk, which sold over 3 million copies. It takes place in New London 30 years after the Great Storm of the original game, and the consequences stemming from the arrival of the oil industry.

Frostpunk 2 remains focused on the story of a populace dealing with harsh realities, and it’s up to you as a Steward to ensure the sustainability and survival of your City.

In the game, you will oversee the growing metropolis of people concerned with the fate of their children and rampant crime in the streets. You will need to carefully weigh their needs and demands from the unhealthy squalor stemming from industrial growth to the need for a place to work.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some folks, you just can’t reach, so expect the possibility of radical factions forming if you are unable to afford to provide the citizens with food and shelter in exchange for their toil. Tensions can boil and then explode in a heartbeat, so be prepared.

Frostpunk 2 will be released for PC in the first half of 2024. You can wishlist it on Steam now, and it will be available on day one with PC Game Pass. It will be available later through Xbox Game Pass upon its release on Xbox Series X/S.

Further Game Pass additions from 11 bit studios are to be announced at a later date.