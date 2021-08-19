If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Frostpunk 2 dev calls out key reseller for listing the game before the price is even announced

Frostpunk 2 is already on sale in some places, despite having no official price or release date.
News by Sherif Saed
11 Bit Studios has called out game key reseller and market Kinguin for starting pre-orders of Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2, which was only just revealed, does not yet have a release date. 11 Bit has also not announced an official price. In fact, there is currently no way to pre-order the game - unless you view listings on Kinguin (out of stock as of this writing).

On Twitter, 11 Bit railed against the listing, which was charging around $37 for a pre-order, adding that it has not even generated any keys for the game.

"We don't know the price of our game yet, we don't have any keys. Some SHITTY SCAMMER sells Frostpunk 2 on pre-order under umbrella of another CROOK Kinguin?!" the studio tweeted.

While Kinguin itself has not been the subject of developer ire, key resellers such as G2A have come under fire from developers in the past for allowing stolen keys to be sold on their platforms, and for not doing enough to verify their source.

Prices on those sites are typically cheaper than other reputable outlets like Humble or GMG, which makes the prospect exicting for players looking to get a deal. Unfortunately, some of those listings contain keys aquired using stolen credit cards, or those bought at regional prices meant for developing nations.

