Forspoken: release date latest, trailer, gameplay, news, and more rumours

Forspoken is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, coming to both PC and PS5 as a console exclusive.

It's being published by Square Enix and developed by their own internal Luminous Productions studio. This is the studio that delivered Final Fantasy XV, so we know they're very capable for giving us a deep and beautiful RPG. However, Forspoken is much more action-oriented and fast paced, so it'll be interesting to see how Luminous goes about implementing these changes.

Forspoken release date

Forspoken has a new release date of October 11th 2022.

Forspoken has been in development for a few years and was first unveiled way back in June 2020. This was when Covid-19 first started to spread in large numbers, and because of that, it was much later when Square Enix gave an actual release date. The original date set by the company was mid-Spring on May 24th. However, with work-from-home and an ever-changing situation with the pandemic, it was pushed back into the congested pre-holiday period. However, these things aren't in the devs' control, so we'll let you know should it get pushed even further like many other affected titles.

Forspoken trailer

During the E3-free summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, Sony first unveiled Forspoken during their own gaming showcase event.

This recent story-specific trailer from late 2021 shows us the main character of Frey Holland, played by Ella Balinska. She's a young woman transported from a seemingly modern New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. So we'll be seeing the visual delights of these new environments and creatures with her, learning about Athia as we go along on her journey.

Forspoken gameplay

This more recent trailer shown at the Game Awards at the end of 2021 shows the fast gameplay we can expect from Forspoken, along with the RPG elements and the main character of Frey Holland.

From what we can gather, the game is set in an open world, where you can travel, sometimes quickly with the help of your abilities, and take on enemies using supernatural powers. It is a narrative-based game though, so you can expect an engaging, over the top fantasy story to help keep the action going along, and given it's an RPG, the way you can enhance Frey's abilities as you progress.

Where to pre-order Forspoken

Forspoken is still a couple of months away, but it's available for pre-order from both Amazon and Game. Because it's an entirely new IP, and maybe the pressures of the pandemic, there doesn't seem to be a limited addition with any promised DLC, for example. However, Game are promising those who've pre-ordered an exclusive steelbook.

UK:

US:

While the wait for Forspoken isn't a long one, check out our PlayStation gift guide for the time being. It's updated with the best deals and accessories for Sony's console.