If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
New Boot Goofin'

Barret gets a Yoshitaka Amano-styled overhaul in this Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod

Paints Barret in a whole new light.
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

A mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives Barret's look a bit of a style change to make him more resemble Yoshitaka Amano's art of him.

We've all seen the beautiful art across various Final Fantasies from Amano, which started all the way back with the first game. The cover art from back in the days when he was still doing it didn't much resemble the art of the game itself, but there was nothing quite like it on store shelves at the time. Now, a modder has taken it upon themselves to make Barret look more like Amano's take on the character (thanks, Kotaku).

Watch on YouTube

It's safe to see that Amano's approach to Barret is wildly different from original character designer Tetsuya Nomura's style (who also just so happened to have revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 recently). Not only that, the only art available of Barret in Amano's art style is from the waist up, as shown on the page for the mod for reference, making things a little extra challengin.

"There isn't a lot of art to use as a reference, so I kept all the parts that are visible: Ponytail, fur trim, earrings, and facial piercings," wrote modder Amiibolad in the description for the mod. "The rest is my interpretation of Amano's free form shapes and patterns, and of course: beads! Enjoy."

Barret marks the last of the four main playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 remake to get the Amano treatment, as Amiibolad has worked on designs for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa too, meaning you can go for a very different vibe than what's in the base game.

This should be a good fun way to tide players over while they continue the arduous task of waiting for part two of the currently unconfirmed number of parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. At least we know the next part is really going to push the PS5 to its limits.

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch