Final Fantasy 16 PS5 demo out now, with progress you can carry over into the full game

Start Clive's journey in Valisthea today.

News by Kelsey Raynor
Fantastic news for fans of Final Fantasy today. Not only does Final Fantasy 16 launch in approximately two weeks time on June 22, but eager fans will be able to jump into a demo of the game from today, June 12.

Can bad games have good sequels?

Better yet, any progress made during the Final Fantasy XVI’s opening prologue demo will be carried over to the full version of the game. So, you can begin your journey to Valisthea and revel in it for an entire two weeks, with no time wasted.

This Final Fantasy XVI demo gives players two slices of the game to try out. First up is the game’s opening prologue, with progress in this segment being carried over into the full game. This particular demo is around two and a half hours long in length, and will provide players insight into Clive Rosfield’s past and what events led him to where he is now.

Once players complete the opening prologue to Final Fantasy XVI, there’s a special battle demo to play through. Players will infiltrate a fort at night alongside Clive's wolf Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon in this two-hour long, action-heavy segment, and they must take on various enemies and bosses.

During this battle segment, players won’t be able to carry over any progress from it. However, this portion of the demo exists to give players a good idea of what the full extent of combat in Final Fantasy XVI is, and can be replayed as many times as you want.

If PlayStation.blog’s new FFXVI gameplay details are anything to go by, players will be able to try out Eikons while playing around in real-time combat. Eikons almighty creatures that hosts can summon in battle, ultimately channelling Japanese Kaiju culture from Ultraman, Attack on Titan, and Evangelion. I’m not even a huge Final Fantasy fan, and even I’m incredibly keen to see these larger-than-life battles play out!

You can install the demo by heading to the Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation Store page. Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22 for PS5.

